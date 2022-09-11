Inactives: Falcons at Saints -- London is active

Wide receiver Drake London is active for the game against the Saints today.
The Falcons inactives are wide receiver Damiere Byrd, running back Tyler Allgeier, linebacker DeAngelo Malone, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga.
Tight end Anthony Firkser was promoted to the game-day roster from the practice squad, and defensive end Abdullah Anderson was released by the Falcons on Saturday.
A practice-squad player can be promoted to the active roster three times. If a player is promoted four times, he must be signed to the 53-man roster.
The Falcons will face the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their season opener.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author