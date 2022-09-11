ajc logo
Inactives: Falcons at Saints -- London is active

072822 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks to members of the media during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Wide receiver Drake London is active for the game against the Saints today.

The Falcons inactives are wide receiver Damiere Byrd, running back Tyler Allgeier, linebacker DeAngelo Malone, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga.

Tight end Anthony Firkser was promoted to the game-day roster from the practice squad, and defensive end Abdullah Anderson was released by the Falcons on Saturday.

A practice-squad player can be promoted to the active roster three times. If a player is promoted four times, he must be signed to the 53-man roster.

The Falcons will face the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their season opener.

