Inactives: Falcons at Cardinals

By
12 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins and nickel back/punt returner Dee Alford, who both have ankle injuries, were declared out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals by coach Arthur Smith on Friday.

Wide receiver Frank Darby and defensive tackle Timothy Horne were promoted to the game day roster on Saturday.

Hollins played 14 of 69 offensive snaps (69%) Sunday against the Vikings before sustaining his injury. He had three catches for 36 yards in the game.

Alford, who has played in all nine games and made four starts, has 28 tackles and two tackles for losses. Mike Hughes took over at nickel back for Alford, and Scotty Miller came on as the punt returner against the Vikings.

Rookie cornerback Clark Phillips was active against the Vikings and can play at nickel back.

In addition to Hollins and Alford, defensive tackle David Onyemata, offensive guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive tackle Travis Bell and defensive end Joe Gaziano are inactive for the Falcons.

Onyemata, who has an ankle injury, was listed as questionable for the game. Ta’Quon Graham and Albert Huggins are the candidates to replace Onyemata in the starting lineup.

The Cardinals inactives: safety Qwuantrezz Knight, running back Emari Demercado, offensive lineman Trystan Colon, offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr., D. J. Humphries and tight end Blake Whiteheart.

