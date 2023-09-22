Hot seat for Sunday vs. Lions: Falcons’ short-yardage offense

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By
40 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — On the Falcons’ second drive Sunday against the Packers, the team had the ball on the 1-yard line and did not punch it in.

The Falcons (2-0) had to settle for a 24-yard field goal. The Falcons’ short-yardage attack will be on the hot seat when they face the Lions (1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

After quarterback Desmond Ridder made a 9-yard run to the 2-yard line, the offense sputtered.

There was a pass-interference call that moved the ball to the 1.

The Falcons tossed an incomplete pass, running back Bijan Robinson was stopped for no gain, then there was another incomplete pass. On fourth-and-1, left guard Matthew Bergeron committed a false start. On fourth-and-6, the Falcons settled for the points.

“The short yardage, we ran a couple of plays that might’ve been the same play, just got up there and went quick and just ran it,” Ridder said. “It’s a package that we (can) improve on. We keep growing with.”

Later in the game, with things in the balance, the Falcons went with an unbalanced line and tossed the ball to Robinson, who picked up 7 yards.

When the Falcons’ reach the low red zone, they want touchdowns.

Ridder said there was a miscommunication on the first pass play.

“It got loud down there in the red zone, we weren’t ready to go on silent there being at home,” Ridder said. “But for us, that’s a communication thing between myself and Drew (Dalman). Look forward going into this week with Detroit, know it’s going to be a loud environment, going to be a crazy environment, so we all got to be on the same page.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Photographic Memorie

AJC SPECIAL SERIES
Georgia Prison Corruption: Jessica’s story

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene turns against House speaker over Ukraine
2h ago

Credit: AP

Ossoff backs new public safety training facilities in Atlanta
1h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Sunshine, low humidity for first weekend of fall
2h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Sunshine, low humidity for first weekend of fall
2h ago

Credit: Josh Reyes

Gwinnett seeks to address achievement gaps revealed in Georgia Milestones
3h ago
The Latest

X-factor for Sunday vs. Lions: Can Falcons win on the road?
1h ago
Falcons’ Jeff Okudah has moved on from his Detroit days
14h ago
Falcons’ injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson suffers a setback
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
19h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
19h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top