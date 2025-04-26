Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts

Third round (96th overall): Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Age: 23. Height: 6-0. Weight: 204 pounds. Arms: 31¼ inches. Hands: 8⅝ inches. Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska.

Overview: A hard hitter who embodied Notre Dame’s ferocious defense, it’s easy to see how teams could fall in love with Watts. He had six interceptions in 2024 and led one of the nation’s top defenses. He has an excellent football IQ and usually puts himself in the right position. He looks comfortable playing the position. He was the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner in 2023, which is awarded to the nation’s top defensive player. Watts is tied for third on the Notre Dame history all-time list with 13 career interceptions, the most by any FBS player over the past two seasons (2023-24).