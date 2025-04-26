Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts

Notre Dame defensive back Xavier Watts speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

1 hour ago

Third round (96th overall): Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Age: 23. Height: 6-0. Weight: 204 pounds. Arms: 31¼ inches. Hands: 8⅝ inches. Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska.

Overview: A hard hitter who embodied Notre Dame’s ferocious defense, it’s easy to see how teams could fall in love with Watts. He had six interceptions in 2024 and led one of the nation’s top defenses. He has an excellent football IQ and usually puts himself in the right position. He looks comfortable playing the position. He was the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner in 2023, which is awarded to the nation’s top defensive player. Watts is tied for third on the Notre Dame history all-time list with 13 career interceptions, the most by any FBS player over the past two seasons (2023-24).

 

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

