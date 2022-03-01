NFL scouting combine not so useful to champion Rams

The Rams have seven other day 3 picks (fifth, sixth and seventh rounds).

But other teams still find value in the combine.

“It’s good to be here in Indy and get an up-close look at these players,” Denver general manager George Paton said.

There wasn’t a combine last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

McVay and Snead will appear virtually for their Wednesday media session.

On TV

The NFL Network has committed to broadcasting nearly 50 hours of programming from the combine this week. The workouts start on Thursday.

The combine has grown since its first appearance on the league-owned affiliate which started in 2004.

The scouting combine has been used to generate offseason headlines and interest in the game after the Super Bowl.

Shopping for a new home

The scouting combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987, but could be on the move.

The league has put out bids for the event beginning next year, with Dallas, Los Angeles and Las Vegas as the frontrunners.

Corral won’t throw

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral, one of the top prospects in the draft, will not throw at the combine.

Corral is recovering from a high ankle sprain he suffered in the Sugar Bowl and will throw at his pro day.

Caption Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton jumps before running the 40-yard dash during the combine in 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Credit: AP Credit: AP Caption Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton jumps before running the 40-yard dash during the combine in 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Fastest 40-yard dash time?

The over-under on the fastest 40-yard dash time at the combine is 4.29 seconds, according to sportsbetting.ag.

The over-under on the most bench presses is 40.5 times.

The over-under on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis’ 40-yard dash time is 4.4 seconds. Willis is from Atlanta and played his high school football at Roswell and Westlake. He started his career at Auburn before transferring to Liberty.

Bulldogs in the house

Georgia is the most-represented school with 14 players at this year’s combine.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, edge rusher Travon Walker and defensive tackle Jordan Davis led the Georgia contingent. Overall, there are 38 players with Georgia connections set to participate.

Alabama and Oklahoma are tied for the second-most players with 11, followed by LSU and Texas A&M with nine, and Cincinnati, Arizona State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Penn State with eight.

It just means more

The SEC has 82 players, followed by the Big Ten with 54 players.

Next come the Pac-12 (36), Big 12 (35) and the ACC (34).

The American Athletic (20) and Mountain West (14) are also well represented.

