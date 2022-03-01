Five quick Falcons’ takeaways from Fontenot, Smith

4. QB & WR interviews: The Falcons had formal interviews with several quarterbacks and wide receivers on Monday, Fontenot said.

5. Free agency: The Falcons plan to be be “value” shoppers in free agency. They are set to meet with several agents this week in Indianapolis to help set the market for Cordarrelle Patterson, linebacker Foye Oluokun, wide receiver Russell Gage, kicker Youghoe Koo and long snapper Josh Harris. The Falcons have to make some cuts and do some contract extensions to create some salary cap room.

