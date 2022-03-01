Five quick Falcons’ takeaways from Fontenot, Smith

INDIANAPOLIS -- Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith spoke to the media at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday.
Here five quick takeaways from their interviews:
1. No Ridley update. Neither had an update on Calvin Ridley’s situation. He left the team to focus on his mental health on Oct. 31 and did not return last season. “I can’t address that about how he’s been particularly doing,” Fontenot said.
2. Edge rushers: “Edge rushers come in all shapes and sizes,” Fontenot said. “(When evaluating you ask)...is he winning those one-on-one matchups?”
3. On the wide receivers: “There are some real good receivers in the draft,” Fontenot said. “There are a lot of different flavors.”
4. QB & WR interviews: The Falcons had formal interviews with several quarterbacks and wide receivers on Monday, Fontenot said.
5. Free agency: The Falcons plan to be be “value” shoppers in free agency. They are set to meet with several agents this week in Indianapolis to help set the market for Cordarrelle Patterson, linebacker Foye Oluokun, wide receiver Russell Gage, kicker Youghoe Koo and long snapper Josh Harris. The Falcons have to make some cuts and do some contract extensions to create some salary cap room.
(Check back later for full Falcons story from the combine)
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author