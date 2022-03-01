Hamburger icon
Five quick Falcons’ takeaways from Fontenot, Smith

FILE - A group of fans watch during the NFL football scouting combine as quarterbacks, wide receiver and running backs work out in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. This week's stodgy, old NFL scouting combine is going Hollywood. The sound of silence will be replaced by music as players work out inside. Results and interviews will appear on the stadium's video boards. Fans even will be encouraged to cheer. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

Credit: Michael Conroy

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith spoke to the media at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday.

Here five quick takeaways from their interviews:

1. No Ridley update. Neither had an update on Calvin Ridley’s situation. He left the team to focus on his mental health on Oct. 31 and did not return last season. “I can’t address that about how he’s been particularly doing,” Fontenot said.

2. Edge rushers: “Edge rushers come in all shapes and sizes,” Fontenot said. “(When evaluating you ask)...is he winning those one-on-one matchups?”

3. On the wide receivers: “There are some real good receivers in the draft,” Fontenot said. “There are a lot of different flavors.”

4. QB & WR interviews: The Falcons had formal interviews with several quarterbacks and wide receivers on Monday, Fontenot said.

5. Free agency: The Falcons plan to be be “value” shoppers in free agency. They are set to meet with several agents this week in Indianapolis to help set the market for Cordarrelle Patterson, linebacker Foye Oluokun, wide receiver Russell Gage, kicker Youghoe Koo and long snapper Josh Harris. The Falcons have to make some cuts and do some contract extensions to create some salary cap room.

(Check back later for full Falcons story from the combine)

