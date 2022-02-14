Five things learned from Rams’ 23-20 win over Bengals in Super Bowl 56

It was the eighth sack of the game for the Rams.

The Bengals were not able to protect Burrow and had to become one dimensional in an attempt to hold a fourth-quarter lead. A dropped pass by Tyler Boyd on third down with just over six minutes to play didn’t help.

With the game on the line, Stafford, who had played 12 seasons with Detroit and had asked for a trade, came up big with a chance to win the game.

Stafford completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Kupp finished with eight catches for 92 yards.

Here are five things we learned from the game:

1. Ramsey attacked: The Bengals didn’t back away from the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey, who’s considered one of the league’s top lockdown cornerbacks.

The Bengals took their first lead of the game when wide receiver Tee Higgins beat Ramsey up the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown in the first 12 seconds of the third quarter.

There was some contact on the play, but no penalty was called.

In the first quarter, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase got behind Ramsey, made a nice catch on a deep ball for a 46-yard gain down to the Rams’ 11-yard line. The drive stalled and Bengals kicker Evan McPherson added a 29-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

2. Rams sack attack. The Rams sacked Burrow eight times.

While leading the Bengals to the AFC North title, Burrow was sacked a league-leading 51 times for minus-370 yards during the regular season. In the playoffs, Burrow was sacked 12 times entering the Super Bowl.

Donald and defensive end Von Miller led the charge with two sacks each.

4. OBJ’s knee injury: Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who caught the first touchdown of the game, left the field with a left leg injury with 3:50 left in the second quarter.

Midway through the third quarter, he was declared out for the reminder of the game.

Beckham missed a pass from Stafford and went down to the turf while grabbing his left leg. After a few minutes, he got up with the help of trainers and walked off the field.

Beckham was announced as questionable to return with a knee injury before he was down graded to out.

4. Bengals’ red zone: After the interception by Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the third quarter off Stafford, the Bengals stalled in the redzone.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had a big sack on third down-and-3 from the Rams’ 11-yard line for a loss of 7 yards. The Bengals had to settle for a field goal to make it 20-13 with 10:15 to play.

The Bengals stalled on their third possession of the game and had to settled for a field goal.

Their first success in the redzone came when running back Joe Mixon tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Higgins on a halfback option play. The hard-charging Rams rushed to Mixon and left Higgins wide open behind the defense to make it 13-10 in the second quarter.

That was the score at halftime.

5. Defense early: Both defenses started off strong.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson had a stack to help stall the Rams on their open possession and they were forced to punt.

The Bengals went for it on fourth-and-1, but linebacker Ernest Jones, who played at Ware County High and South Carolina, broke up the pass play. The Bengals punted.

The Bow Tie Chronicles