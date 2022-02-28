Hamburger icon
Poll: Which UGA player will be first selected in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis looks at himself in the reflection of the trophy after their 33-18 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

It’s getting close to NFL draft time.

The NFL scouting combine will be held this week in Indianapolis. A list of 14 players coming off Georgia’s national championship team are scheduled to participate. Some experts predict as many as four Bulldogs will be drafted in the first round in April.

Who do you think will be selected first?

Vote this week and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will report the final results next Monday.

The AJC will provide another weekly poll from the world of local sports on Monday in a new online feature.

