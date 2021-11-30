Fournette has Bucs storming into rematch with Falcons

“Our blocking units did a helluva job,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said to the Tampa media on Monday. “He found some holes. He’s a 240 pound back that can run.”

Fournette’s reliability in the passing game allowed quarterback Tom Brady not to force the deep shots down the field.

“Then usually he’s coming out the backside of Mike Evans side and you know he’s getting doubled,” Arians said. “You’re going to have soft coverage and those 4 or 5 yard check downs turn into 11 yards real quick. If he breaks a tackle like he did in the two-minute drill, then it’s 13. So, don’t force it down the field.”

What happened to “no risk it, no biscuit?”

Fournette has 51 catches for 354 yards this season, he’s ahead of Evans, who has 50 catches. Wide receiver Chris Godwin leads the team with 67 catches.

“He’s doing a heck of a job in the passing game,” Arians said. “He’s (had) a catch and run on the touchdown, really good throw by Tom. He’s really just playing at a high and consistent level. He’s doing a good job as a pass protector also.”

Fournette’s four touchdowns tied a team-record which was held by Jimmy Giles (1985) and Doug Martin (2012) for most touchdowns in a game.

The Bucs have depth along their offensive line. Guard Ali Marpet (abdomen injury) was out against the Colts and Aaron Stinnie, his replacement, went down with a knee injury in the first quarter. Nick Leverett, who was active for the first time in 2021, finished the game.

The patch-work offensive line gave up just one sack to the Colts.

Also, linebacker Devin White, cornerback Jamel Dean and safety/nickel back Mike Edwards were injured against the Colts.

“Devin we’ll see,” said Arians, who’s comfortable giving Monday injury reports. “We’ll limit him Wednesday and Thursday and see what he can do. He did finish the game. He wasn’t Devin, but he gutted it out. Dean, again, he’s a wait-and-see guy with a bruised shoulder. It doesn’t look like there’s any structural damage. It’s a pain tolerance thing. That’s pretty much it. Mike Edwards bruised his knee on that kickoff return tackle, we’ll wait and see on him.”

The Falcons went toe-to-toe with the Bucs into the fourth quarter as it was 28-25. Things went sideways down the stretch back on Sept. 19. Edwards returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Bucs pulled away for a 48-25 win.

The Falcons are coming off a win over Jacksonville and have the opportunity to pull back to .500.

“Like we get ready every week, there’s a different set of challenges,” Smith said. “It’s a talented football team. Won a lot of games the last two years. Got some good veteran players including possibly the best quarterback to play.”

The Falcons are generally pretty healthy with only linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder), cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle) missing the last game because of injury. There is no update on Calvin Ridley’s status as he’s on the non-football injury list to deal with his mental well-being.

This will be the 57th meeting between the two franchises. The series is tied, 28-28.

Brady is 3-0 against the Falcons since joining the Bucs, who have won four of the last five matchups.

“We’ve got to be ready to go,” Smith said. “Guys should be excited. It’s a big divisional game for us on Sunday here. So, looking forward to the challenge. Good opportunity for us.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26