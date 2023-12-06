Four Falcons in top 10 in Pro Bowl voting

FLOWERY BRANCH – Four Falcons are in the top 10 for Pro Bowl voting by the fans at their position, according to the NFL.
Safety Jessie Bates III (second), fullback Keith Smith (fourth), kicker Younghoe Koo (fifth) and running back Bijan Robinson (sixth) are in the top 10 receiving votes at their positions.
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players with 59,680 votes in balloting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Fans can vote through Dec. 25 on different platforms:
NFL’s website: https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote/
The Atlanta Falcons website: Atlantafalcons.com/probowl
Twitter/X: Fans can vote directly beginning Dec. 11 by posting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player’s official handle or creating a hashtag using the player’s first and last name. All posts must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days of voting (Dec. 24-25), social votes will count as double.
The Falcons have 29 players on the Pro Bowl Games ballot:
Player Position
Dee Alford, CB
Tyler Allgeier, RB
Jessie Bates III, FS
Matthew Bergeron, G
Calais Campbell, DE
Drew Dalman, C
Bud Dupree, OLB
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB
Kaden Elliss, ILB
Richie Grant, SS
Grady Jarrett, DT
Younghoe Koo, K
Nate Landman, ILB
Chris Lindstrom, G
Drake London, WR
DeAngelo Malone, ST
Jake Matthews, OT
Liam McCullough, LS
Kaleb McGary, OT
Jeff Okudah, CB
David Onyemata, DT
Cordarrelle Patterson, RS
Bradley Pinion, P
Kyle Pitts, WR
Desmond Ridder, QB
Bijan Robinson, RB
Jonnu Smith, TE
Keith Smith, FB
A.J. Terrell, CB
