Exclusive
Fulton prosecutors list top Trump aides, Ga. officials as witnesses

Four Falcons in top 10 in Pro Bowl voting

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) scored a touchdown after intercepting a New Orleans Saints pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) scored a touchdown after intercepting a New Orleans Saints pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Falcons
By
0 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Four Falcons are in the top 10 for Pro Bowl voting by the fans at their position, according to the NFL.

Safety Jessie Bates III (second), fullback Keith Smith (fourth), kicker Younghoe Koo (fifth) and running back Bijan Robinson (sixth) are in the top 10 receiving votes at their positions.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players with 59,680 votes in balloting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Fans can vote through Dec. 25 on different platforms:

NFL’s website: https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote/

The Atlanta Falcons website: Atlantafalcons.com/probowl

Twitter/X: Fans can vote directly beginning Dec. 11 by posting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player’s official handle or creating a hashtag using the player’s first and last name. All posts must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days of voting (Dec. 24-25), social votes will count as double.

The Falcons have 29 players on the Pro Bowl Games ballot:

Player Position

Dee Alford, CB

Tyler Allgeier, RB

Jessie Bates III, FS

Matthew Bergeron, G

Calais Campbell, DE

Drew Dalman, C

Bud Dupree, OLB

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB

Kaden Elliss, ILB

Richie Grant, SS

Grady Jarrett, DT

Younghoe Koo, K

Nate Landman, ILB

Chris Lindstrom, G

Drake London, WR

DeAngelo Malone, ST

Jake Matthews, OT

Liam McCullough, LS

Kaleb McGary, OT

Jeff Okudah, CB

David Onyemata, DT

Cordarrelle Patterson, RS

Bradley Pinion, P

Kyle Pitts, WR

Desmond Ridder, QB

Bijan Robinson, RB

Jonnu Smith, TE

Keith Smith, FB

A.J. Terrell, CB

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top