Four Falcons in top 10 in Pro Bowl voting

FLOWERY BRANCH – Four Falcons are in the top 10 for Pro Bowl voting by the fans at their position, according to the NFL.

Safety Jessie Bates III (second), fullback Keith Smith (fourth), kicker Younghoe Koo (fifth) and running back Bijan Robinson (sixth) are in the top 10 receiving votes at their positions.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players with 59,680 votes in balloting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.