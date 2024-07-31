Former Falcon Roddy White makes visit to practice Tuesday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White, who is an assistant coach at Peachtree Ridge High, attended practice Tuesday.
“I love Roddy, and I heard Coach say this, and I completely agree,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “What you loved about Roddy is that dude was a tough, competitive and physical player. Everything he did, the way he approached it.”
The Falcons are hoping their current wide receivers can live up to White’s reputation.
“It’s cool because we have those guys,” Fontenot said. “When you look at the Drake Londons and the way the receivers compete and play physical. Roddy brought that brand. Those guys have got to carry the torch in the right way.”
White told a reporter that he was going to ask Fontenot if the team was going to get more pass-rush help.
“We were actually talking about his team the whole time,” Fontenot said.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author