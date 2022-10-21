Falcons’ X-factor: Slowing Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is coming off his second 100-yard game of the season Sunday, which included an electrifying 60-yard catch-and-run to help lift the Bengals over the Saints 30-26.
The Falcons’ plan to cover and account for Chase will be the X-factor when they face the Bengals at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Normally, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell would be looking at a rematch with Chase from the collegiate national championship game of Jan. 3, 2020, but Terrell is recovering from a thigh injury.
Chase caught nine passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in what was his final college game. He opted out of the COVID-19 season and was drafted fifth overall by the Bengals in 2021, right after the Falcons selected Kyle Pitts fourth.
The Falcons also will start second-year cornerback Darren Hall for Casey Hayward, who went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Hall is set to make his second NFL start.
“They have a good receiving corps,” Hall said. “We have a good (defensive back) corps. We are both young. (I’m) going out there and play within the scheme of the defense.”
Chase caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints.
“Chase, (Tee) Higgins, (and Tyler) Boyd,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You get production out of the backfield, too, with (Joe) Mixon in the passing game. It’s a different challenge.”
The Falcons’ hobbled secondary may have to play zone coverages and double-team Chase.
“A lot of 11 personnel (three wide receivers), and they’re pretty good at it,” Smith said. “It’ll be a good challenge. Going on the road against a good football team.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author