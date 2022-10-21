ajc logo
X

Falcons’ X-factor: Slowing Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is coming off his second 100-yard game of the season Sunday, which included an electrifying 60-yard catch-and-run to help lift the Bengals over the Saints 30-26.

The Falcons’ plan to cover and account for Chase will be the X-factor when they face the Bengals at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Normally, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell would be looking at a rematch with Chase from the collegiate national championship game of Jan. 3, 2020, but Terrell is recovering from a thigh injury.

Chase caught nine passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in what was his final college game. He opted out of the COVID-19 season and was drafted fifth overall by the Bengals in 2021, right after the Falcons selected Kyle Pitts fourth.

The Falcons also will start second-year cornerback Darren Hall for Casey Hayward, who went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Hall is set to make his second NFL start.

“They have a good receiving corps,” Hall said. “We have a good (defensive back) corps. We are both young. (I’m) going out there and play within the scheme of the defense.”

ExploreWhere to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Bengals

Chase caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints.

“Chase, (Tee) Higgins, (and Tyler) Boyd,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You get production out of the backfield, too, with (Joe) Mixon in the passing game. It’s a different challenge.”

The Falcons’ hobbled secondary may have to play zone coverages and double-team Chase.

“A lot of 11 personnel (three wide receivers), and they’re pretty good at it,” Smith said. “It’ll be a good challenge. Going on the road against a good football team.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 9
7h ago

Credit: Johnny Crawford

On the road again: High school coaches discuss long travel
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Weekend Predictions: Falcons finally fail to cover the spread
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Weekend Predictions: Falcons finally fail to cover the spread
16h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson among four Braves as Gold Glove finalists
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Hot seat: Falcons must rush the passer better vs. Bengals
16m ago
Bengals an inspiration to NFL’s downtrodden after their Super Bowl run
11h ago
Falcons’ injury report: Four players return to fully practicing status
15h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Herschel Walker embraces his badge controversy
17h ago
On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles
7h ago
Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top