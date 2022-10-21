Falcons’ X-factor: Slowing Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

“They have a good receiving corps,” Hall said. “We have a good (defensive back) corps. We are both young. (I’m) going out there and play within the scheme of the defense.”

Chase caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints.

“Chase, (Tee) Higgins, (and Tyler) Boyd,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You get production out of the backfield, too, with (Joe) Mixon in the passing game. It’s a different challenge.”

The Falcons’ hobbled secondary may have to play zone coverages and double-team Chase.

“A lot of 11 personnel (three wide receivers), and they’re pretty good at it,” Smith said. “It’ll be a good challenge. Going on the road against a good football team.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD