BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants

Falcons wrap up preparation for home exhibition opener

Starters will play in the game against the Bengals on Friday
Atlanta Falcons
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons went through their final practice before facing the Bengals without pads Wednesday.

The Falcons (1-0) are set to play the Bengals (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We’ve had some physical practices, this was the fourth day in a row,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I know you probably rolled your eyes because you did three-a-days and four-a-days. Those guys have been going at a pretty good clip. Thought we had two physical days, and I was just trying to take some of the stress off of the joints.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons worked at different speeds throughout the practice.

“We needed to get in a lot of work and they did,” Smith said. “It helps when you have a focused team. Those guys know how to practice at (those speeds), so we were able to get a lot done.”

Injury update: Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (soft tissue/hamstring) could miss both of the remaining exhibition games.

“CP is going to be a few weeks ... (cornerback Mike) Hughes will be in the same boat as CP,” Smith said. “(Cornerback Cornell) Armstrong, we’re hoping to get back, but he won’t play in this game, but hoping to get him back early next week for Pittsburgh.”

The Falcons close the exhibition season when they face the Steelers at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smith is hopeful that he’ll get Patterson back by the start of the season. The Falcons open the regular season against the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sept.10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I don’t have a hard deadline, but it’s nothing we are concerned about long-term,” Smith said. “Let’s talk about this maybe, you know, that bye week and see where we’re at. We still have two weeks from the opener. ... Let’s update after Pittsburgh going into that bye week before Labor Day. I’ll have a clearer picture in all seriousness.”

Blocking, tackling: Smith doesn’t have a set number of series that he plans to play the starters against the Bengals.

“We’ve got a number in our head,” Smith said. “It’s more of rep count. We need the reps, it’s not just about the play. We’re not looking for style points. … We need to execute. We need to feel the pocket. We need to block. We need to tackle. Like the fundamentals. It’s more about the reps. Certainly, you don’t want to go out there and go three-and-out and look poor.”

If the starters have to play longer, then Smith will stay with them.

“It’s more of reps, and if that takes into certain parts of the game, it does,” Smith said.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton DA proposes Trump trial start 8 days before Ga. presidential primary40m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors describe watching Fulton Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia defendants say Trump indictment criminalizes aggressive lawyering
1h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
3m ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
3m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
8h ago
The Latest

Falcons’ offseason changes on defense led to Mykal Walker’s release
52m ago
Falcons sign outside linebacker after placing Ade Ogundeji on injured reserve
1h ago
Cover 9@9: Falcons’ Jerry Gray still getting Jeff Okudah ready for season
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
4h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
23h ago
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top