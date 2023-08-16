Falcons wrap up preparation for home exhibition opener

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons went through their final practice before facing the Bengals without pads Wednesday.

The Falcons (1-0) are set to play the Bengals (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We’ve had some physical practices, this was the fourth day in a row,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I know you probably rolled your eyes because you did three-a-days and four-a-days. Those guys have been going at a pretty good clip. Thought we had two physical days, and I was just trying to take some of the stress off of the joints.”

The Falcons worked at different speeds throughout the practice.

“We needed to get in a lot of work and they did,” Smith said. “It helps when you have a focused team. Those guys know how to practice at (those speeds), so we were able to get a lot done.”

Injury update: Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (soft tissue/hamstring) could miss both of the remaining exhibition games.

“CP is going to be a few weeks ... (cornerback Mike) Hughes will be in the same boat as CP,” Smith said. “(Cornerback Cornell) Armstrong, we’re hoping to get back, but he won’t play in this game, but hoping to get him back early next week for Pittsburgh.”

The Falcons close the exhibition season when they face the Steelers at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smith is hopeful that he’ll get Patterson back by the start of the season. The Falcons open the regular season against the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sept.10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I don’t have a hard deadline, but it’s nothing we are concerned about long-term,” Smith said. “Let’s talk about this maybe, you know, that bye week and see where we’re at. We still have two weeks from the opener. ... Let’s update after Pittsburgh going into that bye week before Labor Day. I’ll have a clearer picture in all seriousness.”

Blocking, tackling: Smith doesn’t have a set number of series that he plans to play the starters against the Bengals.

“We’ve got a number in our head,” Smith said. “It’s more of rep count. We need the reps, it’s not just about the play. We’re not looking for style points. … We need to execute. We need to feel the pocket. We need to block. We need to tackle. Like the fundamentals. It’s more about the reps. Certainly, you don’t want to go out there and go three-and-out and look poor.”

If the starters have to play longer, then Smith will stay with them.

“It’s more of reps, and if that takes into certain parts of the game, it does,” Smith said.

