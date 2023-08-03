Falcons waive Feleipe Franks, make other roster moves

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former college quarterback Feleipe Franks, who the Falcons tried to convert into a tight end, was placed on waivers Thursday.

In addition to the Franks move, offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge was placed on injured reserve, and wide receiver Chris Blair and defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu were waived injured.

Franks, who played quarterback at Florida and Arkansas, ended the 2021 season as the backup quarterback to Matt Ryan. After the Falcons traded Ryan, signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder last year, coach Arthur Smith wanted to give Franks a chance to make the team.

“I don’t think ever,” Franks said when asked in August 2022 if he played another position before. “I was always a quarterback in pee-wee, middle school, high school and college until I got here.”

Franks signed with the Falcons after the 2021 draft as an undrafted free agent. He played in 11 games and made a start last season. He had two targets but no catches over 54 offensive snaps (8%).

Greenidge injured his left knee and was carted off from practice Wednesday. Enechukwu also went down in practice Wednesday and couldn’t put his weight on his left leg as the trainers carried him off the field.

