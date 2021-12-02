Falcons trust Avery Williams at kickoff returner

Avery Williams, who was drafted in the fifth round, returned six punts for touchdowns and three kickoffs for touchdowns at Boise State.

“He’s continuing to make great decisions,” Marquice Williams said. “That’s why he’s back there. As a team, we trust him. When he’s carrying the ball, he’s carrying the fate of the organization in his hands. We trust him with making those right decisions.”

Subpar decision-making can lead to muffed punts or catching punts inside the 5-yard line, Williams said.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26