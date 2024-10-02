Falcons’ Troy Andersen named defensive player of the week

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen, who had 16 tackles and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Saints, was named the NFC defensive player of the week by the NFL on Wednesday.

Andersen, who injured his knee with 3:57 to play on special teams, made double-digit tackles in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

His pick-six was his first career touchdown, making him one of six Falcons linebackers to return an interception for a touchdown since 2000 and the first since Lorenzo Carter on Oct. 30, 2022 against Carolina.