Breaking: Conyers plant fire: Haze, chlorine smell likely to move toward Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Troy Andersen named defensive player of the week

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) stops New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) stops New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
35 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen, who had 16 tackles and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Saints, was named the NFC defensive player of the week by the NFL on Wednesday.

Andersen, who injured his knee with 3:57 to play on special teams, made double-digit tackles in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

His pick-six was his first career touchdown, making him one of six Falcons linebackers to return an interception for a touchdown since 2000 and the first since Lorenzo Carter on Oct. 30, 2022 against Carolina.

Falcons safety Jessie Bates won the award after a Week 2 win over the Eagles.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bills sign Zion Logue off Falcons’ practice squad
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Where to watch, listen, livestream Bucs at Falcons
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Tampa Bay is going for a four-peat in the NFC South
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss holding things together on defense
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Q&A with Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson3m ago
NFC South: Quarterback Baker Mayfield has reinvented himself in Tampa Bay5m ago
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson: ‘I’m ready to go for tomorrow’40m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400,000 still without power, VP Harris to visit
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out