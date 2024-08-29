Falcons trade QB Taylor Heinicke to the Chargers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who had a subpar exhibition season, was traded by the Falcons to the Los Angeles Chargers for a conditional sixth-round pick on Wednesday.
Heinicke, a former Collins Hill standout, completed just 20 of 44 passes (45.5%) for 206 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in exhibition games. He finished with a passer rating of 59.5.
With starting quarterback Kirk Cousins coming off a ruptured Achilles, the team has rookie Michael Penix Jr., who played only 24 snaps in the exhibition games, as the backup.
Heinicke, who was a part-time starter last season, was set to serve as the emergency third quarterback.
Penix was outstanding in his brief showing against the Dolphins in the first exhibition game.
Heinicke, 31, who starred at Old Dominion, has played for four teams in the NFL. He has a 13-15-1 record as a starter and has played in 38 games overall. He’s a career 62.5% passer and has thrown 39 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions.
