Atlanta Falcons

Falcons trade QB Taylor Heinicke to the Chargers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) works in the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL preseason footballl game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) works in the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL preseason footballl game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By
Updated 32 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who had a subpar exhibition season, was traded by the Falcons to the Los Angeles Chargers for a conditional sixth-round pick on Wednesday.

Heinicke, a former Collins Hill standout, completed just 20 of 44 passes (45.5%) for 206 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in exhibition games. He finished with a passer rating of 59.5.

ExploreRead more about the Falcons here

With starting quarterback Kirk Cousins coming off a ruptured Achilles, the team has rookie Michael Penix Jr., who played only 24 snaps in the exhibition games, as the backup.

Heinicke, who was a part-time starter last season, was set to serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Penix was outstanding in his brief showing against the Dolphins in the first exhibition game.

Heinicke, 31, who starred at Old Dominion, has played for four teams in the NFL. He has a 13-15-1 record as a starter and has played in 38 games overall. He’s a career 62.5% passer and has thrown 39 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions.

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks (from left) Michael Penix Jr. (9), Taylor Heinicke (4) and Kirk Cousins (18) practice during day 1 of Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Few surprises as Falcons cut to 53, Taylor Heinicke remains on roster
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons release 13 players, must set 53-man roster before 4 p.m. Tuesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lawrence throws 2 TD passes against outmanned Falcons, Jaguars romp 31-0 in preseason...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Mike Hughes getting fourth shot as a NFL starter
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons fill out most of their practice squad by signing 13 players
Here’s the Falcons’ plan to blend Justin Simmons, Jessie Bates in the secondary
Few surprises as Falcons cut to 53, Taylor Heinicke remains on roster
Featured
Placeholder Image

Parents blame Emory hospital for unborn baby’s death
Does Harris visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?
What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?