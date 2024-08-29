Falcons trade QB Taylor Heinicke to the Chargers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who had a subpar exhibition season, was traded by the Falcons to the Los Angeles Chargers for a conditional sixth-round pick on Wednesday.

Heinicke, a former Collins Hill standout, completed just 20 of 44 passes (45.5%) for 206 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in exhibition games. He finished with a passer rating of 59.5.

With starting quarterback Kirk Cousins coming off a ruptured Achilles, the team has rookie Michael Penix Jr., who played only 24 snaps in the exhibition games, as the backup.