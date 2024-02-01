Atlanta Falcons

Falcons to introduce new coach Raheem Morris at 2 p.m. on Monday

Raheem Morris, previously an assistant and interim head coach with the Falcons, has returned to the franchise as head coach.

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will introduce Raheem Morris, their 19th head coach, at a press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the team announced on Wednesday. They previously announced the date, but not the time.

Morris accepted the position on Thursday Jan. 25, but the press conference is set for 11 days later.

Mike Macdonald was named Seattle’s head coach on Wednesday and the press conference was set for the next day, Thursday at 11 a.m. PST.

