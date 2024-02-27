Falcons’ Terry Fontenot laying groundwork for potential deals

INDIANAPOLIS — Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is making sure to touch base with general managers and agents at the NFL Scouting Combine as part of his normal course of business.

“You have your plan,” Fontenot said Tuesday. “Then you know what you’re going to attack, and you’re going to be aggressive, but that’s why we have all of these conversations.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons need to know who may be available in free agency, in a trade and then finally the draft.