Falcons’ Terry Fontenot laying groundwork for potential deals

INDIANAPOLIS — Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is making sure to touch base with general managers and agents at the NFL Scouting Combine as part of his normal course of business.
“You have your plan,” Fontenot said Tuesday. “Then you know what you’re going to attack, and you’re going to be aggressive, but that’s why we have all of these conversations.”
The Falcons need to know who may be available in free agency, in a trade and then finally the draft.
“You have to be light on your feet,” Fontenot said. “You get a lot of information when you are talking to GMs, when you’re talking to agents. You learn about a player. Hey, this player might be available. This player might be cut. You learn a lot, too.”
The league’s new business year starts March 13. So, free agency is up first.
The Falcons recently completed their February scouting meetings and stacked their draft board. Things will change between now and April 25-27, when the draft is held in Detroit.
“We always have a plan, but it’s not fixed,” Fontenot said. “You have to flexible. You have to be adaptive. So, sometimes things can happen quicker. Sometimes, they take more time. You have to be light on your feet.”
