FLOWERY BRANCH -- Wide receiver Penny Hart was terminated from the Falcons’ injured reserve list on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction listings.

Hart was injured in the 13-13 tie with the Bengals in the exhibition season and went into the concussion protocol. He was placed on injured reserve when the Falcons cut down their roster to 53 on Aug. 29.

Hart, who attended Georgia State, played in 39 games over the past three seasons with Seattle.