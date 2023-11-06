Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘We felt like we kind of beat ourselves’

On how the team can bounce back from Sunday’s loss: “This week is going to test our character. Obviously, the bye week is right around the corner. We’ve lost, what, two or three in a row, so we really have to come together and try to get this win, get back to .500. Then we have, what, eight games there to try and take the division. It’s right there for us. We just have to clean some things up. We have to go out there and do it.”

On the missed opportunities in the first half and whether he felt that was ominous for the end of the game: “No, we’re moving the ball really well. The defense did a good job of getting turnovers, getting the short fields. We just couldn’t punch it in, and it’s been a recurring theme throughout this year. We’ve been working really hard at it. We just have to work a little harder and try to find out what it is, but I felt like we moved the ball pretty well the whole game. The last drive there was awesome, but I think the first half not punching it in at least one of those times was tough.”

On his personal performance: “Pretty clean. There’s a couple of plays here and there that I really wish I could have back. The interception was an awful throw. I threw it five yards behind him. There was a couple of other throws. In the fourth quarter on the drive down that I was throwing it behind guys. I think my feet were getting a little excited. So go back and look at the film tomorrow and see what I was doing and go from there.”

On whether he knows Josh Dobbs and what he thought of his performance: “I don’t really know him personally, but following him throughout the last, what, two, three years, I mean, when the dude’s number is called, he goes out and plays really well. The fact that he got traded this week, comes in and plays like that, he’s a good player, man. Kudos to him. He played a really good game. That’s really tough being an NFL quarterback and coming in in a short week, learning that offense, and scoring 31 points. Kudos to him.

On whether he feels like he’s made progress in building his chemistry with the pass catchers: “I did. There’s a lot of good things out there on the field today. Obviously, there was three, four throws I wish I could have back. I don’t think that was relationship type of deals. I think it was just bad throws. So I’m very comfortable with those guys. They did a great job today. The offensive line blocked their ass off. So again, we’ll look at it with the film tomorrow and see what we can clean up.

On whether he feels like he did enough to earn another start next week: “I’m not really thinking about that right now. [I’m] still pretty pissed off about the loss. So we’ll come in tomorrow, Tuesday, Wednesday, see what happens. I’m still thinking about the game still.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles