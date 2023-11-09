Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘This is the Super Bowl for us this week’

With Heinicke at the controls, the Falcons (4-5) will face the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The quarterback, along with former starting quarterback Desmond Ridder, had their normal off-day meeting with the skill position players Tuesday.

“Had a lot of guys show up (Tuesday) on a day off to watch film, so guys are locked in and ready to go,” Heinicke said.

The Falcons benched Ridder at halftime of the Tennessee game Oct. 29. At the time he was leading the NFL in turnovers, with 12.

Heinicke started Sunday against the Vikings, but the Falcons lost 31-28 as they continued to turn the ball over. The Vikings converted a Heinicke interception and a Bijan Robinson fumble into 11 points.

“When you don’t play for a while, you’re on scout team and you’re trying to give the good looks and you’re trying to fit balls in and you kind of experiment with your throws to see what you can do, try to give the defense a good look, where in a game you don’t want to do that,” Heinicke said. “You want to take care of the football, so that interception that was an awful throw against the Vikings. It’s something that I’ve just got to keep working at.”

Smith said he’ll have Heinicke get the team through the Cardinals game and to the bye week. Then the plan is to settle on a starter for the rest of the season, with a return to Ridder very likely.

Smith, who got his coaching start with Washington during Joe Gibbs’ second tenure, told a story about how Gibbs benched quarterback Mark Rypien because of his fumbles.

Rypien bounced back in 1991 and took Washington to a 14-2 record, the Super Bowl title and won the MVP. That may not be in the cards for Ridder, but it’s clear the Falcons hope the benching will help with the turnover issue.

But for now, Heinicke has the football. The Falcons have scored 48 points over the past six quarters with Heinicke at quarterback.

“We feel like if we clean some things up, we have a better percentage chance of winning,” Heinicke said. “I think every week is a week to get better for yourself, self-reflection, trying to work on things you see you didn’t do well in the previous game.”

Before last week, Heinicke’s previous start was Dec. 24 in Week 16 for the Commanders. He signed with the Falcons in March to serve as Ridder’s backup.

“Yeah, I think routine-wise it’s a lot easier, last week it was exciting, it’s your first start for the year and a lot of family and friends were coming, but that’s over with,” Heinicke said. “It’s time to really get into a routine.”

The Falcons were projected by many to make a move in the NFC this season and possibly compete for the NFC South title. They must be more consistent to make that move.

“We’re all putting in everything for this game,” Heinicke said. “We got a bye week next week, so this is the Super Bowl for us this week, trying to get a win going into the bye and feel a little bit better going into that bye week.”

Then the Falcons can exhale, reassess the damage and then try to move forward.

They are one game behind the Saints, with two games to play against their division rival. However, the Falcons will have four games on the road and three at home.

Heinicke could benefit from the return of wide receiver Drake London, who missed the Vikings’ game with a groin injury. London, the team’s leading receiver with 37 catches and 438 yards, was limited in practice Wednesday.

“Drake’s a great player, great receiver,” Heinicke said. “He’s very friendly for a quarterback. I don’t think I’ve ever had a guy that big to throw to in my career.

“Obviously, Terry McLaurin, Jahan (Dotson), all those guys were really good receivers. They were just kind of smaller, speedy guys, whereas Drake’s a big guy. ... He’s very fun to throw to. I’m very glad he’s back out there.”

Smith is hoping he made the right move and the Falcons can slide into the bye week at 5-5.

Smith, who’s in his third season, benched quarterback Marcus Mariota over the bye week after 13 games last season.

“Just different situations,” Smith said. “Last year, we were at a different point, completely different team, different circumstances and different issues going on. Some of them, for better or worse.”

