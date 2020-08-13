Falcons’ Smith set to come off reserve/COVID-19 list

Cooper, Smith, Carter, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“I was all right,” Oluokun said. “You can talk to the trainers more about that. I knew I was going to be all right especially after that first day. You get tested every day. I really wasn’t worried much after that first day. I knew I’d be back whenever the protocols lets you be back.”

Smith and Carter were on the list for 16 days as the Falcons have been staying on top of the testing that was negotiated between the NFL and the NFL Player’s Association with the hopes of the league playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“God is good, count your blessings,” Smith wrote near the end of the post.

Smith re-signed with the Falcons on a three-year contract worth up to $5.5 million in March.

Smith, a six-year pro, first signed with the Falcons on Sept. 2. Last season, Smith played in 16 games and made five starts. He led the team with eight special-teams tackles and two special-teams forced fumbles.

Smith, who played at San Jose State, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent linebacker in 2014.

Screenshot from Smith's Instagram story on his @beef31 page today, Aug. 13, 2020.

