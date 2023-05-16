Falcons sign third-round draft pick Zach Harrison

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison signed a four-year, $5.5 million contract with the Falcons on Tuesday.
The Falcons now have signed five of their six draft picks. Second-round pick Matthew Bergeron remains unsigned.
The Falcons previously signed running back Bijan Robinson, cornerback Clark Phillips III, safety DeMarcco Hellams and guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn.
Harrison was drafted in the third round (75th overall) in the 2023 NFL draft. He recently completed the team’s rookie minicamp.
Harrison was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection. He was a solid player for the Buckeyes, but did not dominate the conference. He believes he has plenty of room for improvement.
“I feel like I need to become a better player,” Harrison said Friday. “Honestly, I feel like I can improve in all areas of my game. It’s a different game than college. You’re going against grown men with kids and stuff like that. A need to take the next step in all phases to have that same production.”
While battling his way through rookie minicamp, Harrison was looking forward to working with veteran defensive end Calais Campbell.
“He’s a legend,” Harrison said. “One of the greatest ever in this game. To be able to come in as rookie and not know what I don’t know. Then have a guy come in who’s done everything that I want do. I just want to come in and learn and follow in his footsteps. It’s really a blessing and a great opportunity.”
Bergeron’s deal should be done soon.
