Falcons sign third-round draft pick Zach Harrison

“I feel like I need to become a better player,” Harrison said Friday. “Honestly, I feel like I can improve in all areas of my game. It’s a different game than college. You’re going against grown men with kids and stuff like that. A need to take the next step in all phases to have that same production.”

While battling his way through rookie minicamp, Harrison was looking forward to working with veteran defensive end Calais Campbell.

“He’s a legend,” Harrison said. “One of the greatest ever in this game. To be able to come in as rookie and not know what I don’t know. Then have a guy come in who’s done everything that I want do. I just want to come in and learn and follow in his footsteps. It’s really a blessing and a great opportunity.”

Bergeron’s deal should be done soon.

