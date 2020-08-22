Falcons sign offensive tackle Armstrong

Offensive lineman Ka’John Armstrong, who played at Eastern Michigan, was signed by the Falcons on Saturday.
Armstrong, 24, was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns. Armstrong, who’s 6-5 and 300 pounds, has also spent time with Jacksonville and Denver, but has not played in an NFL game.
Armstrong played in 39 games, both at guard and tackle, over four seasons in college.
Armstrong and guard Willie Beavers were in for a tryout.
Beavers, 26, is 6-5 and 322 pounds. He played at Western Michigan and was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in 2016. He has played in two NFL games.
Offensive tackle Scottie Dill, an undrafted rookie from Memphis, was released on Friday. He was re-signed on Friday, August 14.
Dill originally signed with the Falcons following the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in 53 games with 13 starts in four seasons at Memphis. His father, Scott Dill, played 10 seasons in the NFL (1988-97).
---
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution