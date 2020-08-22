Falcons sign offensive tackle Armstrong

Offensive tackle Scottie Dill, an undrafted rookie from Memphis, was released on Friday. He was re-signed on Friday, August 14.

Dill originally signed with the Falcons following the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in 53 games with 13 starts in four seasons at Memphis. His father, Scott Dill, played 10 seasons in the NFL (1988-97).

