Falcons sign former Giants QB Kyle Lauletta

The Falcons, who brought in three quarterbacks and two wide receivers for tryouts, on Wednesday signed former Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta.
Lauletta, 25, played at Richmond and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by New York.
“Going in, obviously we had (quarterback) Danny (Etling) here for some,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “We were planning to come in with four (quarterbacks) to get reps and see where we go. It was just the right window for us to go and then having the ability for the next bit for Kyle. We had the roster spot available so let’s come in, and let’s take a closer look.”
Jake Rudock (Michigan) and Kyle Sloter (Northern Colorado) also worked out for the team. Wide receivers Greg Dortch (Wake Forest) and Caleb Scott (Vanderbilt) had tryouts, too.
Lauletta played in two games for the Giants in 2018. He was signed to the Eagles practice squad for the 2019 season.
Lauletta completed 758 passes for 10,465 yards, 73 touchdowns and 35 interceptions during his college career. He was a three-year starter.
Lauletta will join Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub and Kurt Benkirk in the quarterback room.
The Falcons have to cut from 80 to 53 players by the deadline, 4 p.m. Saturday. They also are looking to fill their 16-member practice squad.
