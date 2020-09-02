Falcons sign former Giants QB Kyle Lauletta

Lauletta, 25, played at Richmond and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by New York.

“Going in, obviously we had (quarterback) Danny (Etling) here for some,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “We were planning to come in with four (quarterbacks) to get reps and see where we go. It was just the right window for us to go and then having the ability for the next bit for Kyle. We had the roster spot available so let’s come in, and let’s take a closer look.”