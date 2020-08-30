X

Falcons bringing in 3 QBs, 2 WRs for tryouts

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (bottom right) and his team take the field for training camp on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Flowery Branch.
Credit: Curtis Compton

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons have three quarterbacks and three wide receivers lined up for tryouts, pending the results of their COVID-19 tests, according to their report to the league.

Kyle Lauletta (Richmond), Jake Rudock (Michigan) and Kyle Sloter (Northern Colorado) are the three quarterbacks.

Wide receivers Greg Dortch (Wake Forest) and Caleb Scott (Vanderbilt) also were set for tryouts.

Lauletta was a fourth-round pick by the Giants in the 2018 draft. He played in two games in 2018.

The Falcons have to cut down from 80 to 53 players by the deadline, 4 p.m. Saturday. They also are looking to fill out their 16-member practice squad.

