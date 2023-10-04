Falcons sign DT Eli Ankou; place WR Josh Ali on IR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Falcons signed veteran Eli Ankou Wednesday as they look for some depth on the interior of the defensive line.

The team also placed wide receiver Josh Ali (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder played at UCLA and was first signed by the Texans after the 2017 draft. He has spent time with Jacksonville, Cleveland, Dallas, Buffalo and Tennessee - playing in 33 games with three starts.

“He was with us briefly in 2021,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Ankou. “He’s been up in Buffalo. Some interior depth.”