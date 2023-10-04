Exclusive
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP | Meet Atlanta’s first rapper, Mojo

Falcons sign DT Eli Ankou; place WR Josh Ali on IR

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By
20 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Falcons signed veteran Eli Ankou Wednesday as they look for some depth on the interior of the defensive line.

The team also placed wide receiver Josh Ali (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder played at UCLA and was first signed by the Texans after the 2017 draft. He has spent time with Jacksonville, Cleveland, Dallas, Buffalo and Tennessee - playing in 33 games with three starts.

“He was with us briefly in 2021,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Ankou. “He’s been up in Buffalo. Some interior depth.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

