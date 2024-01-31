Falcons set to hire assistant coaches K.J. Black, ex-UGA Bulldog Nick Jones

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Rams offensive assistants K.J. Black and Nick Jones are set to join the Falcons’ coaching staff, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Black, who played quarterback at Western Kentucky and Prairie View A&M, spent the past two seasons with he Rams. He worked with the quarterbacks along with Zac Robinson, who has been named the Falcons’ offensive coordinator.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

He was a Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellow and was credited with helping with the development of quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Both had to play some during the Rams’ injury-plagued 2022 season.