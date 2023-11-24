Falcons’ Richie Grant will try to rebound from tough outing

Falcons coach Arthur Smith was asked about Grant’s self-scout review over the bye week.

“It was like a lot of our guys, they care,” Smith said. “I think sometimes, too, you’ve got to not let people be too pessimistic. Those guys care. I’ve got a lot of belief in Richie.”

Arizona tight end Trey McBride caught eight passes for 131 yards in the Cardinals’ 25-23 win.

“We didn’t have a good stretch going into the bye week,” Grant said. “We had time to get away. Get your mind right. Get it off football a little bit. ... Now, that we are on that back stretch, everybody has got the right mindset right now.”

The Saints’ fleet of tight ends include Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham. However, Graham as inactive for their last game, Nov. 12 against the Vikings.

“Across the board, they’ve got a lot of guys they can get the ball to,” Grant said. “They can work in space. The tight ends ... all of those guys can work in space and after the catch. They’ve got a lot of weapons.

Linebacker Kaden Elliss and safety Jessie Bates III lead the Falcons in tackles with 73. Grant and linebacker Nate Landman are tied for third with 69 tackles.

However, Grant has had a difficult time in coverage. Teams have completed 25 of 35 passes (71.4%) thrown his way for 384 yards and four touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference’s advanced defensive stats. Opposing quarterbacks have a 133.5 passer rating when throwing at Grant, who has missed eight tackles.

“We have a lot of confidence in him,” Smith said.

