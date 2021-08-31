Falcons keep Rosen, Franks in cutdown 53-man roster

CB Delrick Abrams - Waived

DL Eli Ankou - Terminated, Vested Veteran

OL Willie Beavers - Waived

WR Trevor Davis - Terminated, Vested Veteran

DL Zac Dawe - Waived

ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee - Waived

RB D’Onta Foreman - Terminated, Vested Veteran

OL Matt Gono - Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

WR Juwan Green - Waived

TE Parker Hesse - Reserve/COVID-19

RB Caleb Huntley - Waived

S Dwayne Johnson - Waived

OLB Kobe Jones - Waived

OL Sam Jones - Waived

P Dom Maggio - Waived/Injured

OL Ryan Neuzil - Waived

WR Antonio Nunn - Waived

S JR Pace - Waived

TE John Raine - Waived

WR Chris Rowland - Waived

OL Joe Sculthorpe - Waived

OLB Tuzar Skipper - Waived

DL Chris Slayton - Waived

OL Kion Smith - Waived

ILB Erroll Thompson - Waived

TE David Wells - Waived

CB Chris Williamson - Waived

Huntley and Pace are local players. Huntley played at Locust Grove High and Ball State, while Pace played at Woodward Academy and Northwestern.

Rowland played at Tennessee State. Rowland was signed in 2020 and spent most of the season on the Falcons’ practice squad. He was called up to the 53-man roster for the final two games last season.

Rowland had a target and played 27 offensive snaps (50%) and five special-teams snaps (19%) against the Titans in the opening exhibition game. He had a punt return for 12 yards and two kickoff returns for 34 yards.

Against Miami in the second exhibition game, he played 20 offensive snaps (39%) and nine on special teams (39%). He had a punt return for 4 yards and a kickoff return of 16 yards.

In the final game against the Browns, he played 16 offensive snaps (29%) and 2 special teams snaps (11%).

He essentially was competing with Avery Williams for the punt-returning job.

Rowland, who’s 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, was the 2019 Black College Football player of the year and received his award during the Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Feb. 15, 2020, in Atlanta.

While at Tennessee State, Rowland set an HBCU record with 104 receptions in 2019, eclipsing the mark of 103 set by Mississippi Valley State’s Jerry Rice in 1984.

Ankou, who’s 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, played at UCLA. He played 19 defensive snaps (24%) in the 19-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday. Dawe played 21 defensive snaps (27%) against the Browns.

Dawe, who played at Brigham Young, was signed as an undrafted rookie after the 2021 draft.

The Bow Tie Chronicles