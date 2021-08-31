DEPTH CHART: Falcons’ initial 53-man roster

FLOWERY BRANCH – There were few surprises as the Falcon cut down to 53 players Tuesday.
This is the initial roster, but it likely will have several subtractions and additions before the Falcons face the Eagles on Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener. The team has said the roster will be fluid throughout the season.
Quarterback Feleipe Franks and linebacker Dorian Etheridge were the undrafted rookies to make the initial cutdown.
Here’s the unofficial projected depth chart. The Falcons will release their first official depth chart of the season Sept. 7.
OFFENSE
WR - Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Frank Darby
TE - Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst
LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG - Josh Andrews, Jaylen Mayfield
C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT - Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs
TE - Lee Smith
WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe
RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison
QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DL - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham
NT - Tyeler Davison
DL - Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky
OLB - Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge
OLB – Dante Fowler, Steven Means
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Kendall Sheffield, Avery Williams
FS - Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant
SS - Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins
RCB - Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Darren Hall
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek
P - Cameron Nizialek
LS - Josh Harris, Jake Matthews
H - Cameron Nizialek
PR - Avery Williams
KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams
