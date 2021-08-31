ajc logo
DEPTH CHART: Falcons’ initial 53-man roster

Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge (48) works during the first half of a preseason against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. The Titans won 23-3. (Danny Karnik/AP)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – There were few surprises as the Falcon cut down to 53 players Tuesday.

This is the initial roster, but it likely will have several subtractions and additions before the Falcons face the Eagles on Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener. The team has said the roster will be fluid throughout the season.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks and linebacker Dorian Etheridge were the undrafted rookies to make the initial cutdown.

Here’s the unofficial projected depth chart. The Falcons will release their first official depth chart of the season Sept. 7.

OFFENSE

WR - Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Frank Darby

TE - Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG - Josh Andrews, Jaylen Mayfield

C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT - Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs

TE - Lee Smith

WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe

RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison

QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham

NT - Tyeler Davison

DL - Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky

OLB - Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge

OLB – Dante Fowler, Steven Means

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Kendall Sheffield, Avery Williams

FS - Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant

SS - Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins

RCB - Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Darren Hall

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek

P - Cameron Nizialek

LS - Josh Harris, Jake Matthews

H - Cameron Nizialek

PR - Avery Williams

KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

