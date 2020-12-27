Rowland makes NFL debut for Falcons

Wide receiver Chris Rowland made his NFL debut on special teams against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Rowland, who’s 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, was the 2019 Black College Football Player of the Year and received his award during the Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Atlanta on Feb. 15.
Rowland set a Historically Black College and University record with 104 receptions in 2019, eclipsing the mark of 103 set by Jerry Rice in 1984.
Rowland was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team as a wide receiver and return specialist and was the offensive player of the year. He was the only Division I player to score a touchdown on a kick return, punt return, reception and rushing attempt.
He also played in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl after leading the FCS in receiving yards per game (119.8).
Rowland has been on the practice and with an injury to returner Brandon Powell, he was promoted to the 53-man roster on Saturday.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
