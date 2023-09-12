Falcons release depth chart for Sunday vs. Green Bay

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released their depth chart for the game against the Packers on Tuesday.
The teams will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons rotated their defensive tackles Sunday against the Panthers, substituting Ta’Quon Graham and Albert Huggins for Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata to keep the linemen fresh.
Graham played 23 of the 77 defensive snaps (30%) and was credited with a tackle. Huggins played 25 snaps (32%) and Jarrett played 49 snaps (64%) and Onyemata played 40 (52%).
“That definitely was a part of the plan,” Graham said. “They’ve got the rotations down. Super organized. We know who is going to go out there before the drive starts. We pretty much know how many plays and then we start looking to the sideline and get ready for guys to come. Guys are pretty fresh. Nobody is gassed or anything.”
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ official depth chart for the Packers game (Scotty Miller was added as the third punt returner since he went into the Panthers game late for Dee Alford):
OFFENSE
WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews, Isaiah Prince
LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary, Isaiah Prince
TE Jonnu Smith
WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Josh Ali
FB Keith Smith
RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier
J Cordarrelle Patterson
QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
DL Grady Jarrett, Albert Huggins
DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman
ILB Troy Andersen, Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates, Jaylinn Hawkins
S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, *Scotty Miller
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes
* Added as third punt returner since he went in for Alford versus the Panthers.
