Falcons release depth chart for Sunday vs. Green Bay

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released their depth chart for the game against the Packers on Tuesday.

The teams will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons rotated their defensive tackles Sunday against the Panthers, substituting Ta’Quon Graham and Albert Huggins for Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata to keep the linemen fresh.

Graham played 23 of the 77 defensive snaps (30%) and was credited with a tackle. Huggins played 25 snaps (32%) and Jarrett played 49 snaps (64%) and Onyemata played 40 (52%).

“That definitely was a part of the plan,” Graham said. “They’ve got the rotations down. Super organized. We know who is going to go out there before the drive starts. We pretty much know how many plays and then we start looking to the sideline and get ready for guys to come. Guys are pretty fresh. Nobody is gassed or anything.”

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ official depth chart for the Packers game (Scotty Miller was added as the third punt returner since he went into the Panthers game late for Dee Alford):

OFFENSE

WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge

TE Kyle Pitts, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick

LT Jake Matthews, Isaiah Prince

LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT Kaleb McGary, Isaiah Prince

TE Jonnu Smith

WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Josh Ali

FB Keith Smith

RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

J Cordarrelle Patterson

QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

DL Grady Jarrett, Albert Huggins

DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham

DL Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano

OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter

ILB Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman

ILB Troy Andersen, Tae Davis

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes

S Jessie Bates, Jaylinn Hawkins

S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams

NB Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III

CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, *Scotty Miller

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes

* Added as third punt returner since he went in for Alford versus the Panthers.

