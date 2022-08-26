ajc logo
Falcons re-sign tight end Tucker Fisk, release offensive lineman

Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk (43) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Practice Facility on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

The Falcons re-signed tight end Tucker Fisk on Friday, 10 days after he was released when the team made its cuts to reach the 85-player maximum.

To make room on the 80-man roster for Fisk, the Falcons released offensive lineman Rick Leonard.

Also, the Falcons announced that they reached an injury settlement with cornerback Cornell Armstrong and waived him from injured reserve. Armstrong was placed on the IR on Aug. 16.

The Falcons must trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, but first, the team will play Jacksonville in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

