Falcons re-sign MyCole Pruitt, waive Caleb Huntley

Tight end MyCole Pruitt has returned to the Falcons.

The team announced Tuesday the signing of Pruitt, who became a free agent in March. He played in 13 games, with four starts, for the Falcons last season, when he caught 16 passes for 150 yards and four touchdowns. He set personal career highs in all three categories.

In corresponding moves, the Falcons placed defensive lineman Calais Campbell on the designated non-football injury list and waived running back Caleb Huntley with a failed physical designation. Players placed on the non-football injury list can be activated at any time.

Huntley, who ruptured his Achilles late last season, was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list by the Falcons on Thursday.

The Falcons traded for tight end Jonnu Smith on the eve of free agency this year, and Kyle Pitts is recovering from surgery after a knee injury that limited his play to 10 games last season.