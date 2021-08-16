Falcons’ Qadree Ollison back fully at practice

Falcons running back Qadree Ollison did not have on a yellow (no hitting) jersey in practice on Monday.
“I thought he looked good out there,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We are trying to be smart with Qadree. “
Ollison, who listed as the fourth running back behind Mike Davis, Cordarelle Patterson and Keith Smith on the Falcons depth chart, did not play against Tennessee. He is expected to get some action against the Dolphins.
“This will be a big week for him and for a lot of these guys,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.
Ollison, who was taken in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2019 draft, showed promise as a short-yardage runner as a rookie. He rushed 22 times for 50 yards and four touchdowns.
Last season, in part because he was labeled as a poor pass-protector, he only had one carry for three yards and only played in three games.