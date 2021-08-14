Five things we learned from Falcons’ 23-3 loss to Titans

Veteran quarterback A.J. McCarron had a poor first half and couldn’t get the offense moving. He completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and one interception.

He had another interception nullified by replay. He was sacked twice and finished with a quarterback rating of 14.6.

McCarron, who’ll turn 31 on Sept. 13, played at Alabama. He was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2014 draft.

McCarron, who’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, has been a backup in the NFL. He has played in 17 games and has made four starts.

McCarron’s passes outside of the numbers didn’t appear to have much zip on them and he had a couple batted down. He guided the Falcons to just two first down and one was attained by penalty.

On the interception, linebacker David Long Jr. made a nice leap to come up with the ball.

On the second one that was nullified, Titans cornerback Breon Borders dropped back from his zone and nearly made a spectacular catch, but the ball hit he ground.

Feleipe Franks, who played at Florida and Arkansas in the SEC, started the second half for the Falcons. He was signed as an undrafted rookie after the Falcons did not take a quarterback in the 2021 draft.

Franks, who’s 6-foot-6 and 228 pounds, he a couple of nice scrambles on his opening series and drove the Falcons into Tennessee territory for the first time and that ended with Younghoe Koo making a 42-yard field goal.

The offensive-line play was so poor that Franks had to continue to take off on runs. There was very little time in the pocket to evaluate his passing.

Franks, which the pocket breaking down, broke loose for a nifty 42-yard gain that started up the middle. He made a defender miss and moved on to his right for long gainer.

Koo missed a 55-yard field attempt after the drive stalled.

Franks completed 2 of 10 passes for nine yards and was sacked once. He rushed four times for 76 yards. He finished with a passer rating of 39.6.

Caption Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks passes against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason football game on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com” Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

2. Pass rush: One of the areas of concern has been the pass rush.

The Falcons had three sacks in the first half including a big hit by safety Jaylinn Hawkins on a safety blitz late in the second quarter.

Veteran Jonathan Bullard, a free-agent signee, had the first sack on a third-and-14 to stop Tennessee’s first possession.

Rookie Adetokunbo Ogundeji, who’s been one of the stars of training camp, and linebacker Mykal Walker split a sack on the Titans’ second possession on third-and-7.

Also, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and rookie Ta’Quon Graham had a quarterback hurry.

Linebacker Shareef Miller added a sack in the fourth quarter.

Caption Falcons defenders Mykal Walker (center) and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner bring the pressure on a sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside during the first half of a NFL preseason football game on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com” Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

3. Davidson shined: Davidson’s rookie season was basically a wash after he was selected in the second round out of Auburn.

Against the Titans he was active in the run defense and the pass rush. He had a stop on a third-and-seven in the red zone that forced the Titans to settle for a field goal.

He finished with three tackles and made his presence felt.

Also, linebacker Dorian Etheridge finished with 13 tackles.

4. Hawkins came to play: Hawkins was one of the players the Falcons’ braintrust wanted to get a good look at in live action.

He had two tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit and a tackle for a loss.

Last season, he played in 12 games and made two starts. He finished with 13 tackles. Hawkins played 74 defensive snaps and 154 special-teams snaps.

Strong safety Duron Harmon and free safety Erik Harris did not play against the Titans.

Hawkins and second-round pick Richie Grant could be the safeties of the future if they continue to develop.

Grant had a nice tackle in the opening kickoff and was in tight coverage on fourth-down pass play the Titans converted in the second quarter.

5. Rookie offensive linemen get snaps: The backup offensive linemen couldn’t get a push in the run game and struggled in pass protection.

They also committed a rash of penalties.

Rookie Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman both started and received valuable NFL experience at right tackle and center.

Willie Beavers started at left tackle, Josh Andrews at left guard and Sam Jones at right guard.

