Atlanta Falcons

Falcons promote T.J. Yates, D.J. Williams on offense

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates talks during media availability during OTAs, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates talks during media availability during OTAs, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
16 hours ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons promoted T.J. Yates and D.J. Williams within their offensive coaching staff Thursday.

Yates, formerly the quarterbacks coach, will serve as the pass-game coordinator. Williams, formerly the offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach, was promoted to full-time quarterbacks coach.

Both coaches will continue to work with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Yates, who played at Pope High, before setting records at North Carolina. He also played in NFL for the Texans (2011-13, ‘15 and ‘17), Falcons (2014) and Miami (2016).

Before joining the Falcons in 2020, Yates was the Texans’ assistant quarterbacks coach (2019-20).

Williams, the son of former NFL star and Commanders executive Doug Williams, was with the Saints from 2019-23. Williams, like his father, played quarterback at Grambling.

D.J. Williams (Atlanta Falcons)

Credit: (Courtesy Atlanta Falcons)

Credit: (Courtesy Atlanta Falcons)

