Falcons promote T.J. Yates, D.J. Williams on offense

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons promoted T.J. Yates and D.J. Williams within their offensive coaching staff Thursday.
Yates, formerly the quarterbacks coach, will serve as the pass-game coordinator. Williams, formerly the offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach, was promoted to full-time quarterbacks coach.
Both coaches will continue to work with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Yates, who played at Pope High, before setting records at North Carolina. He also played in NFL for the Texans (2011-13, ‘15 and ‘17), Falcons (2014) and Miami (2016).
Before joining the Falcons in 2020, Yates was the Texans’ assistant quarterbacks coach (2019-20).
Williams, the son of former NFL star and Commanders executive Doug Williams, was with the Saints from 2019-23. Williams, like his father, played quarterback at Grambling.
