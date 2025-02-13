Falcons promote T.J. Yates, D.J. Williams on offense

Yates, who played at Pope High, before setting records at North Carolina. He also played in NFL for the Texans (2011-13, ‘15 and ‘17), Falcons (2014) and Miami (2016).

Explore More AJC coverage of the Atlanta Falcons

Before joining the Falcons in 2020, Yates was the Texans’ assistant quarterbacks coach (2019-20).

Williams, the son of former NFL star and Commanders executive Doug Williams, was with the Saints from 2019-23. Williams, like his father, played quarterback at Grambling.