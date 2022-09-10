ajc logo
X

Falcons promote tight end, release defensive end

Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser during the first day of Falcons training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser during the first day of Falcons training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Tight end Anthony Firkser was promoted to the game-day roster from the practice squad, and defensive end Abdullah Anderson was released by the Falcons on Saturday.

A practice-squad player can be promoted to the active roster three times. If a player is promoted four times, he must be signed to the 53-man roster.

The Falcons will face the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their season opener.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
August 2 , 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) gets off a pass during the first half of the final exhibition game of the preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Falcons won’t be good. They might be intriguing23h ago
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is thinking Super Bowl with Indianapolis. The former Falcons quarterback might be the missing piece. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AJ Mast

Matt Ryan has instilled a sense of urgency into the Colts
11h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information
Darren Waller played three seasons at Georgia Tech. AJC file photo

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NFL’s highest-paid tight end is a former Georgia Tech wide receiver
3h ago
Darren Waller played three seasons at Georgia Tech. AJC file photo

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NFL’s highest-paid tight end is a former Georgia Tech wide receiver
3h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota takes a break during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons name their captains for 2022
5h ago
The Latest
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota takes a break during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons name their captains for 2022
5h ago
Falcons’ week-by-week schedule for 2022 season
8h ago
Matt Ryan has instilled a sense of urgency into the Colts
11h ago
Featured
Voters wait in line at Roswell Library on the last day of early voting on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
In the Saturday ePaper: The Braves move to No. 1 in NL East
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top