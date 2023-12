The Falcons promoted offensive lineman John Leglue to the game-day roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Chicago as a standard practice-squad elevation.

The Falcons (7-8) and Bears (6-9) will meet at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sunday will mark Leglue’s second consecutive promotion this season, after playing eight snaps at left tackle Sunday versus Indianapolis. He also played two snaps on special teams.