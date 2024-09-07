Atlanta Falcons

Falcons promote Kevin King, Chris Blair to game-day roster

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kevin King (32) celebrates an interception during the game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kevin King (32) celebrates an interception during the game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Kevin King and wide receiver Chris Blair, two stars of the team’s exhibition season, were promoted to the game-day roster Saturday.

The Falcons are set to host the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

King, a former starter with the Green Bay Packers, has not played over the past two seasons. He is attempting to resurrect his once-promising NFL career. The Falcons were down a cornerback when Antonio Hamilton Sr. was declared out Friday with a groin injury.

The Falcons have only five wide receivers on the 53-man roster. Blair, who led the team with eight catches for 154 yards in the exhibition games, will give them the normal flexibility of six wide receivers.

King was drafted in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 draft after playing at Washington. He spent five seasons with the Packers.

King, 29, has played in 51 NFL games and made 42 starts. He has 197 tackles and seven interceptions.

King had a rough ending to his injury-plagued stay in Green Bay. He missed 29 of a possible 80 games because of an assortment of injuries: hamstring, groin, shoulder, quadriceps, Achilles, back, concussion and hip.

Blair, who played at Alcorn State, spent last season on the Falcons’ practice squad. He’s 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

3 key matchups: Steelers at Falcons
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ official depth chart for season opener vs. Steelers
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts hoping to have breakout season
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Steelers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons All-Pro Jessie Bates III is the happiest guy on the defense
Falcons’ injury report: Tight end Kyle Pitts is ready to go
Steelers fans set to take over Falcons’ stadium. Chiefs, Cowboys fans could, too.
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show