Falcons promote Kevin King, Chris Blair to game-day roster

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Kevin King and wide receiver Chris Blair, two stars of the team’s exhibition season, were promoted to the game-day roster Saturday.
The Falcons are set to host the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
King, a former starter with the Green Bay Packers, has not played over the past two seasons. He is attempting to resurrect his once-promising NFL career. The Falcons were down a cornerback when Antonio Hamilton Sr. was declared out Friday with a groin injury.
The Falcons have only five wide receivers on the 53-man roster. Blair, who led the team with eight catches for 154 yards in the exhibition games, will give them the normal flexibility of six wide receivers.
King was drafted in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 draft after playing at Washington. He spent five seasons with the Packers.
King, 29, has played in 51 NFL games and made 42 starts. He has 197 tackles and seven interceptions.
King had a rough ending to his injury-plagued stay in Green Bay. He missed 29 of a possible 80 games because of an assortment of injuries: hamstring, groin, shoulder, quadriceps, Achilles, back, concussion and hip.
Blair, who played at Alcorn State, spent last season on the Falcons’ practice squad. He’s 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds.
