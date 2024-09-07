Falcons promote Kevin King, Chris Blair to game-day roster

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Kevin King and wide receiver Chris Blair, two stars of the team’s exhibition season, were promoted to the game-day roster Saturday.

The Falcons are set to host the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

King, a former starter with the Green Bay Packers, has not played over the past two seasons. He is attempting to resurrect his once-promising NFL career. The Falcons were down a cornerback when Antonio Hamilton Sr. was declared out Friday with a groin injury.