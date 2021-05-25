Falcons preparing to lose Julio Jones, their ‘cheat code’

One of those “cheat-code” moments was wasted in Super Bowl LI, when Jones made a spectacular catch along the sideline to put the Falcons in field-goal range to potentially wrap up the victory.

But questionable play-calling by offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan lead to the Falcons getting tossed backwards and out of field-goal range.

“Cheat code,” Matthews said. “I think it was just the fact that if the ball was anywhere in his vicinity, he was going to make a play. So, it was almost automatic. He’s a special player. Anytime seeing him make a play, I enjoyed him a lot.”

Smith failed to shine any light on the team’s situation with the star, who requested a trade and went on national television Monday to state, “I’m outta there.”

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Falcons coach Arthur Smith comments on the status of the wide receiver position with or without Julio Jones on the roster. Credit: Atlanta Falcons

The rookie head coach stood behind the “private conversation” policy that’s an unwritten rule of the profession.

“Any private conversation I’ve had with our players is going to remain private on my end and I’m not going to sit here and comment on any potential roster moves we may or may not make,” Smith said.

Smith would not address Jones’ comments made to Shannon Sharpe on FS1′s Undisputed show.

“Look we encourage our players (that) they should speak for themselves,” Smith said. “So, I’m not going to comment. It doesn’t change anything for us. We understand what our plan is moving forward. Like I said, we’ve had multiple private conversations with our players and those conversations are going to remain private on my end.”

Smith denied that he saw the picture of Jones wearing a Dallas Cowboys hoodie while taking a picture with a fan.

“I collect news and I love to read news,” Smith said. “I didn’t see it. I’m not on social media. Maybe (someone) can text it to me, a snapshot. It’s irrelevant. Wear whatever you want.”

The Falcons came out and said they would take calls for Jones with a reported asking price of a first-round draft pick. Teams have been slow to come up with a high pick.

Also, the Falcons have salary-cap problems and could use Jones’ trade savings of $15.3 million to get under the cap and pay for the rookie class.

“(General manager) Terry (Fontenot) and I talk multiple times a day about the roster,” Smith said. “That’s pretty common. People talk all the time. Other teams, general managers, that’s kind of how business is done. But I’m not going to comment publicly on any potential move.”

The Falcons could retain Jones’ rights because he’s under contract for three more seasons. But the new regime likely wouldn’t want to move forward with a disgruntled superstar receiver who turned 32 in February.

Smith wouldn’t concede if Jones is in the team’s plans for 2021.

“Anytime that you’re in this business you’re going to have multiple plans,” Smith said. “We understand what our cap situation is and we’ve got multiple plans before we get into training camp on how we are going to get under.”

He was asked if there were plans that don’t include having Jones on the roster.

“I’m not going to comment on these private conversations that we have,” Smith said. “We have multiple plans. We have multiple options for us to get under the cap before we get to training camp.”

But he later got off his script when discussing plans to move forward without Jones.

“We’ve got so much respect and appreciation for what Julio Jones has done down here for the franchise and what he’s been to the city,” Smith said. “Like I said earlier, we have conversations about our roster all the time. There are things that happen, you have to have contingency plans.”

Jones, outside linebacker Dante Fowler, safety Duron Harmon, returner/running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Lee Smith were not at the first OTA.

“We’ve got the majority of our guys here,” Smith said. “It’s the first team meeting that I’ve had in person. These guys are excited to get on the field and get to work.”

Without Jones, Calvin Ridley would take over as the No. 1 receiver. He caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He attended the OTA, but was not seen practicing. Also, slot receiver Russell Gage, who switched from number 83 to 14, would move to the No. 2 wide receiver spot.

Gage caught 72 passes for 786 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

“We’re excited about Russell and Calvin,” Smith said. “We’re excited about what they did last year and what the potential is moving forward.”

Smith is dealing with the reality that he may not have Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl player and two-time All-Pro, as the team’s “cheat code.”