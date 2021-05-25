Arthur Smith declines to speak to ‘potential roster move’ regarding Julio Jones

Falcons coach Arthur Smith failed to shine any light on the team’s situation with star wide receiver Julio Jones, who requested a trade and went on national television Monday to state, “I’m outta there.”
“Any private conversation I’ve had with our players is going to remain private on my end and I’m not going to sit here and comment on any potential roster moves we may or may not make,” Smith said on Tuesday before the first OTA practice.
Smith would not address Jones’ comments made to Shannon Sharpe on FS1′s Undisputed show.
“Look we encourage our players (that) they should speak for themselves,” Smith said. “So, I’m not going to comment. It doesn’t change anything for us . We understand what our plan is moving forward. Like I said, we’ve had multiple private conversations with our players and those conversations are going to remain private on my end.”
