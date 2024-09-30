Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was having a big game before he left with a knee injury in the 26-24 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Andersen played 56 of 74 defensive snaps (76%). Rookie JD Bertrand finished out the game. He played eight defensive snaps (11%).
Andersen had 16 tackles and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown. He also had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
The Falcons moved closer to a 60-40 split at running back as Tyler Allgeier had the hot hand. Bijan Robinson played 36 offensive snaps (64%) and Allgeier had 21 (38%) snaps.
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts played 38 of 56 offensive snaps (68%). He had three targets and no catches.
Here’s a look that the playtime chart:
Player offense special teams
Ja. Matthews T 56 100% 6 21%
M. Bergeron G 56 100% 6 21%
R. Neuzil C 56 100% 6 21%
C. Lindstrom G 56 100% 6 21%
S. Norton T 56 100% 6 21%
K. Cousins QB 56 100%
R. McCloud WR 55 98% 5 18%
D. London WR 55 98%
D. Mooney WR 54 96%
K. Pitts TE 38 68%
B. Robinson RB 36 64%
T. Allgeier RB 21 38% 6 21%
C. Woerner TE 17 30% 12 43%
K. Hodge WR 3 5% 18 64%
R. Dwelley TE 1 2% 7 25%
Player defense special teams
K. Elliss LB 74 100% 3 11%
J. Bates FS 74 100%
J. Simmons FS 73 99%
A. Terrell CB 68 92%
M. Hughes CB 57 77% 4 14%
T. Andersen LB 56 76% 3 11%
G. Jarrett DT 53 72%
D. Onyemata DT 52 70% 4 14%
M. Judon LB 41 55%
D. Alford CB 38 51% 7 25%
L. Carter LB 37 50% 7 25%
A. Ebiketie LB 37 50% 5 18%
J. Smith-Williams DE 34 46%
T. Graham DE 30 41% 4 14%
E. Goldman NT 29 39%
C. Phillips CB 21 28%
K. Street DT 19 26% 4 14%
Z. Harrison DE 13 18% 7 25%
J. Bertrand LB 8 11% 22 79%
Player special teams only
A. Williams RB 22 79%
D. Malone LB 22 79%
R. Grant SS 22 79%
M. Abernathy FS 22 79%
A. Hamilton CB 19 68%
Y. Koo K 13 46%
K. King CB 10 36%
L. McCullough LS 9 32%
B. Pinion P 9 32%
K. Hinton G 6 21%
