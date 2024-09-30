Breaking: Boil water advisory issued for parts of metro Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) runs into the end zone on an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) runs into the end zone on an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was having a big game before he left with a knee injury in the 26-24 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Andersen played 56 of 74 defensive snaps (76%). Rookie JD Bertrand finished out the game. He played eight defensive snaps (11%).

Andersen had 16 tackles and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown. He also had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

The Falcons moved closer to a 60-40 split at running back as Tyler Allgeier had the hot hand. Bijan Robinson played 36 offensive snaps (64%) and Allgeier had 21 (38%) snaps.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts played 38 of 56 offensive snaps (68%). He had three targets and no catches.

Here’s a look that the playtime chart:

Player offense special teams

Ja. Matthews T 56 100% 6 21%

M. Bergeron G 56 100% 6 21%

R. Neuzil C 56 100% 6 21%

C. Lindstrom G 56 100% 6 21%

S. Norton T 56 100% 6 21%

K. Cousins QB 56 100%

R. McCloud WR 55 98% 5 18%

D. London WR 55 98%

D. Mooney WR 54 96%

K. Pitts TE 38 68%

B. Robinson RB 36 64%

T. Allgeier RB 21 38% 6 21%

C. Woerner TE 17 30% 12 43%

K. Hodge WR 3 5% 18 64%

R. Dwelley TE 1 2% 7 25%

Player defense special teams

K. Elliss LB 74 100% 3 11%

J. Bates FS 74 100%

J. Simmons FS 73 99%

A. Terrell CB 68 92%

M. Hughes CB 57 77% 4 14%

T. Andersen LB 56 76% 3 11%

G. Jarrett DT 53 72%

D. Onyemata DT 52 70% 4 14%

M. Judon LB 41 55%

D. Alford CB 38 51% 7 25%

L. Carter LB 37 50% 7 25%

A. Ebiketie LB 37 50% 5 18%

J. Smith-Williams DE 34 46%

T. Graham DE 30 41% 4 14%

E. Goldman NT 29 39%

C. Phillips CB 21 28%

K. Street DT 19 26% 4 14%

Z. Harrison DE 13 18% 7 25%

J. Bertrand LB 8 11% 22 79%

Player special teams only

A. Williams RB 22 79%

D. Malone LB 22 79%

R. Grant SS 22 79%

M. Abernathy FS 22 79%

A. Hamilton CB 19 68%

Y. Koo K 13 46%

K. King CB 10 36%

L. McCullough LS 9 32%

B. Pinion P 9 32%

K. Hinton G 6 21%





D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

