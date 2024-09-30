Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was having a big game before he left with a knee injury in the 26-24 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Andersen played 56 of 74 defensive snaps (76%). Rookie JD Bertrand finished out the game. He played eight defensive snaps (11%).

Andersen had 16 tackles and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown. He also had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.