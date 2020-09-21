X

Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Cowboys

Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) catches a pass in front of Dallas cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) in the second half Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/AP)
Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) catches a pass in front of Dallas cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) in the second half Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After splitting up the snaps in the season opener, James Carpenter took the bulk of the action at left guard in the Falcons' historic 40-39 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys.

Carpenter, who played his best game as a Falcons against Seattle, played 70 of the 75 offensive snaps (93%). Rookie Matt Hennessy, who played 23% of the snaps against Seattle, played just five plays (7%) against Dallas.

Matt Gono, who took over for Kaleb McGary, played 57 snaps (76%). McGary suffered a sprained left MCL.

Wide receiver Julio Jones, who’s trying to play through a hamstring injury, played 59 snaps (79%) and running back Todd Gurley played 48 snaps (64%).

On the defensive side, injuries to safety Ricardo Allen, defensive end/linebacker Takk McKinley and linebacker Foye Oluokun gave other players some significant playing time.

Also, defensive end/linebacker Dante Fowler, is clearly playing through an ankle injury, played 57 of 82 snaps (70%).

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player for the Falcons in their historic 40-39 loss to Dallas:

Offense Special Teams

C Lindstrom G 75 100% 7 19%

J Matthews T 75 100% 7 19%

M Ryan QB 75 100%

A Mack C 75 100%

J Carpenter G 70 93% 7 19%

C Ridley WR 63 84% 2 6%

R Gage WR 62 83%

J Jones WR 59 79% 2 6%

M Gono T 57 76% 7 19%

H Hurst TE 49 65% 9 25%

T Gurley RB 48 64%

L Stocker TE 29 39% 18 50%

K McGary T 19 25% 3 8%

O Zaccheaus WR 16 21% 19 53%

B Hill RB 15 20% 12 33%

K Smith FB 12 16% 21 58%

I Smith RB 11 15%

C Blake WR 9 12% 7 19%

M Hennessy G 5 7%

J Graham TE 1 1% 11 31%

DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

I Oliver CB 82 100% 8 22%

A Terrell CB 82 100% 6 17%

D Dennard CB 79 96% 3 8%

D Kazee SS 77 94% 11 31%

D Jones LB 77 94% 8 22%

G Jarrett DT 68 83% 6 17%

K Neal FS 64 78% 15 42%

D Fowler DE 57 70%

S Means DE 51 62% 9 25%

M Walker LB 46 56% 22 61%

J Cominsky DT 43 52% 9 25%

T Davison DT 34 41% 10 28%

J Tuioti-Mariner DE 33 40% 22 61%

A Bailey DE 30 37% 6 17%

R Allen CB 19 23%

F Oluokun LB 18 22%

T McKinley DE 14 17%

D Senat DT 13 16%

L Reynolds LB 11 13% 21 58%

J Hawkins FS 4 5% 17 47%

SPECIAL TEAMS

S Neasman CB 29 81%

Y Koo K 16 44%

S Hofrichter P 11 31%

J Harris LS 11 31%

B Powell WR 10 28%

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.