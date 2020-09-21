Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Cowboys

After splitting up the snaps in the season opener, James Carpenter took the bulk of the action at left guard in the Falcons' historic 40-39 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys.
Carpenter, who played his best game as a Falcons against Seattle, played 70 of the 75 offensive snaps (93%). Rookie Matt Hennessy, who played 23% of the snaps against Seattle, played just five plays (7%) against Dallas.
Matt Gono, who took over for Kaleb McGary, played 57 snaps (76%). McGary suffered a sprained left MCL.
Wide receiver Julio Jones, who’s trying to play through a hamstring injury, played 59 snaps (79%) and running back Todd Gurley played 48 snaps (64%).
On the defensive side, injuries to safety Ricardo Allen, defensive end/linebacker Takk McKinley and linebacker Foye Oluokun gave other players some significant playing time.
Also, defensive end/linebacker Dante Fowler, is clearly playing through an ankle injury, played 57 of 82 snaps (70%).
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player for the Falcons in their historic 40-39 loss to Dallas:
Offense Special Teams
C Lindstrom G 75 100% 7 19%
J Matthews T 75 100% 7 19%
M Ryan QB 75 100%
A Mack C 75 100%
J Carpenter G 70 93% 7 19%
C Ridley WR 63 84% 2 6%
R Gage WR 62 83%
J Jones WR 59 79% 2 6%
M Gono T 57 76% 7 19%
H Hurst TE 49 65% 9 25%
T Gurley RB 48 64%
L Stocker TE 29 39% 18 50%
K McGary T 19 25% 3 8%
O Zaccheaus WR 16 21% 19 53%
B Hill RB 15 20% 12 33%
K Smith FB 12 16% 21 58%
I Smith RB 11 15%
C Blake WR 9 12% 7 19%
M Hennessy G 5 7%
J Graham TE 1 1% 11 31%
DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
I Oliver CB 82 100% 8 22%
A Terrell CB 82 100% 6 17%
D Dennard CB 79 96% 3 8%
D Kazee SS 77 94% 11 31%
D Jones LB 77 94% 8 22%
G Jarrett DT 68 83% 6 17%
K Neal FS 64 78% 15 42%
D Fowler DE 57 70%
S Means DE 51 62% 9 25%
M Walker LB 46 56% 22 61%
J Cominsky DT 43 52% 9 25%
T Davison DT 34 41% 10 28%
J Tuioti-Mariner DE 33 40% 22 61%
A Bailey DE 30 37% 6 17%
R Allen CB 19 23%
F Oluokun LB 18 22%
T McKinley DE 14 17%
D Senat DT 13 16%
L Reynolds LB 11 13% 21 58%
J Hawkins FS 4 5% 17 47%
SPECIAL TEAMS
S Neasman CB 29 81%
Y Koo K 16 44%
S Hofrichter P 11 31%
J Harris LS 11 31%
B Powell WR 10 28%
