Falcons’ epic collapse against Dallas was an NFL first

Atlanta Falcons | 27 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When the Falcons do it up, they do it really big.

The Falcons had 39 points and zero turnovers in their loss against the Cowboys. Entering Sunday, teams were 440-0 when scoring 39 points with no turnovers since 1933, when turnovers were first tracked, according to Elias.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, teams were 1,875-6 when leading by 15 or more points in the final five minutes of regulation over the past 20 seasons. The last team to overcome such a deficit was the New Orleans Saints against Washington in 2017.

