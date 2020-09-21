Falcons’ epic collapse against Dallas was an NFL first

The Falcons had 39 points and zero turnovers in their loss against the Cowboys. Entering Sunday, teams were 440-0 when scoring 39 points with no turnovers since 1933, when turnovers were first tracked, according to Elias.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, teams were 1,875-6 when leading by 15 or more points in the final five minutes of regulation over the past 20 seasons. The last team to overcome such a deficit was the New Orleans Saints against Washington in 2017.