FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons placed fullback Keith Smith (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, and tight end Tucker Fisk was signed to the roster from the practice squad.

The Falcons (6-8) are set to host the Colts (8-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Also, punter Pat O’Donnell and offensive tackle John Leglue were promoted to the game-day roster from the practice squad.