Falcons place Cooper on COVID-19 list

The Falcons have placed safety Chris Cooper on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.
Cooper spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Falcons’ practice squad. He was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
Cooper either tested positive for COVID-19 or is in quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus. He becomes the seventh Falcon placed on the list. Four have already been activated.
Rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, fullback Keith Smith, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, safety Jamal Carter, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun have all been placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Hawkins, Etling, Oluokun and Davison were activated Wednesday.