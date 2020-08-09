X

Falcons place Cooper on COVID-19 list

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Chris Cooper (34) follows a play during exhibition game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Cooper spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Falcons’ practice squad.
Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons have placed safety Chris Cooper on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

Cooper spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Falcons’ practice squad. He was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Cooper either tested positive for COVID-19 or is in quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus. He becomes the seventh Falcon placed on the list. Four have already been activated.

Rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkinsfullback Keith Smithdefensive tackle Tyeler Davisonsafety Jamal Carterquarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun have all been placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Hawkins, Etling, Oluokun and Davison were activated Wednesday.

