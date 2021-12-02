Falcons’ Pitts, Koo, Patterson and Keith Smith rank high in Pro Bowl voting

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, kicker Younghoe Koo, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and fullback Keith Smith cracked the top 10 at their positions in early Pro Bowl voting released by the NFL on Thursday.
Pitts is listed third behind Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews.
Koo is the sixth, Patterson is fourth as a return specialist and Smith is a eight in the fullback voting.
No other Falcons are in the top 10 in the voting.
Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, with 126,381 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (121,807 votes) ranks second overall, while Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (120,010 votes), Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (113,980 votes) and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (111,716 votes) round out the top five.
Pro Bowl voting will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Dec. 16. Rosters will be announced Dec. 20.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
About the Author